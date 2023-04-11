Manchester United receive major boost as Liverpool abandon their Jude Bellingham pursuit



Manchester United have been handed a major boost as bitter rivals Liverpool have significantly cooled down their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham was widely regarded as Jurgen Klopp’s primary target and the player was said to be enamoured by the prospect of plying his trade at Anfield.

United seemed to only have a remote chance of signing Bellingham, but the Red Devils’ chances of winning the race to sign the highly-coveted Englishman may have increased if a report by The Times’s Paul Joyce is anything to go by.

Joyce relays that Liverpool have effectively ended their pursuit of Bellingham and are now focusing their energy on cheaper alternatives.

“Liverpool are drawing up a list of alternative targets to Jude Bellingham after deciding that the scale of their summer rebuild precludes a move for the England midfielder,” Joyce states.

“The merits of spending far in excess of £100 million on a single player have been widely debated at Anfield as Jürgen Klopp looks to revive the fortunes of his side after an underwhelming campaign that has left them adrift of the Premier League’s top four.”

“Rectifying this season’s drop-off and infusing the squad with first-team talent means that committing such a huge chunk of this summer’s funds to one player is no longer regarded by the club as the best strategy. The overall package would also be swelled by wages.”

Liverpool are now training their sights on the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Youri Tielemans, Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo and Matheus Nunes.

Mount, Caicedo and Mac Allister are also on United’s radar with Erik ten Hag also in desperate need of reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Joyce adds, “Liverpool want to target new players as soon as the transfer window opens and there is a risk that the pursuit of Bellingham becomes a drawn-out saga given the level of interest in him.”

Dortmund remain keen on selling Bellingham this summer.

Ten Hag is a big admirer of Bellingham and appreciates the 19-year-old’s abilities and leadership qualities. If the United boss chooses to explore this avenue further, United’s job has been made a little bit easier.

