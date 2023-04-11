Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal joins the same representation agency as Erik ten Hag



Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal has made a major representation change.

The Manchester Evening News reports that “Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal has joined the same agency that represents Erik ten Hag.”

“SEG International announced Iqbal, 19, as their new client on Monday morning. Iqbal was previously represented by CAA Base.”

“It is understood Iqbal was partly convinced to sign with SEG on the strength of their relationship with United manager Ten Hag.”

This representation change has been made by Iqbal as the summer transfer window approaches.

The 19-year-old was United’s breakout star during the team’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

However, the midfield sensation has endured a nightmare campaign that has seen his minutes significantly curtailed. Iqbal is yet to play a single minute of senior competitive action this season under Ten Hag.

Iqbal was keen on a loan exit but this never came to fruition, which could at least in part explain the change of agent.

The message from within the club was that the player still has a role to play as the season progresses – a situation likely to be made even more unlikely with the respective returns of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

A change in agency may be a way to help the player secure a loan move next season.

It would be regressive to keep Iqbal without the guarantee of first-team minutes. Several of United’s youngsters have greatly benefitted from going out on loan and are currently thriving under their temporary employers.

Iqbal is highly talented and if given the opportunity, can remind fans just what he can do on a football pitch.

