Potential Manchester United buyers set to be subjected to third round of bids with new deadline set



Parties interested in buying Manchester United and taking over the reins at Old Trafford will now enter a third round of bids.

Last month, a number of potential buyers including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani tabled their second revised proposals after holding talks with senior United officials at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim did not personally attend talks but sent a delegation of his senior and most trusted advisors.

Ratcliffe was physically present for negotiations.

Ben Jacobs reported, “There will be a third round of bidding in the Manchester United sale process.”

“Groups have until the end of April to make next offers. Can confirm Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are both through.”

Jacobs added, “Understand that the exact number of groups to progress is still being determined and fed back, but there is clarity now that another round of bidding will take place as opposed to one group being put through into a period of exclusivity.”

As per Jacobs, it remains to be seen whether these third bids will be the final ones even if a high volume of potential buyers remain in the process.

The feeling amongst those in the running to buy the club is that the next offers will be the last as they remain hopeful that the process will be over in time for the new owners to oversee recruitment during the transfer window.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan relayed yesterday that there is growing concern that should the Glazer family accept an offer to relinquish full control, the chosen buyer may not have ample time to back Erik ten Hag in the transfer market.

Keegan opined that the delay is yet another deliberate tactic by the Glazers aimed at driving the price up.

The American family is thought to only be willing to part with United for a figure not below £6bn. It will be interesting to see whether third offers meet the Glazers’ hefty demands.

