Victor Osimhen: Manchester United target “would definitely join” Bayern Munich with talks planned



Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is keen on joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to a reliable source.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford with the player at the top of Erik ten Hag’s wishlist for striker recruits.

The Peoples Person reported last month that Osimhen has one eye on a transfer to United when the window opens.

Osimhen himself is on the record saying that it’s his dream to play in the Premier League. However, it seems that the player is set to perform a dramatic U-turn if a report by Florian Plettenberg is anything to go by.

Plettenberg says, “The 24-year-old top striker [Osimhen] would definitely join Bayern in the summer!”

“Confirmed again and today. Bayern bosses like him a lot.”

“His management and the player are aware of it. More talks could follow in the next weeks.”

Plettenberg adds, “It’s all about the price – and Tuchel.”

❗️News #Osimhen: The 24 y/o top striker would definitely join Bayern in summer! Confirmed again and today. Bayern bosses like him a lot. His management and the player are aware of it. More talks could follow in the next weeks. It’s all about the price – and Tuchel. @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/u4ubLQOzUc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 11, 2023

Osimhen is not the only striker United and Bayern Munich could potentially go head-to-head for in the summer.

The Bavarian club are heavy admirers of Harry Kane, who is also on United’s radar. Bayern are keen to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left the Allianz Arean to join Barcelona.

Last week, Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić definitively confirmed that the club will be in the market for a goalscorer.

Salihamidžić reiterated that they will hold talks with Thomas Tuchel before settling on what targets to pursue. It appears that Osimhen is a legitimate alternative.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić on whether a new striker will be signed this summer: "Of course we'll sit down and see what we'll do on the transfer market…", he told SkyDE about possible deal for new #9 🔴 Bayern, monitoring many options in order to decide with Tuchel. pic.twitter.com/KXXqQ84L1R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2023

United could be in a position where they have to move quickly to avoid the possibility of missing out on Osimhen to a European rival.

