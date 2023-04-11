West Ham eager to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer



Soon after being appointed as Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag had said he wanted to strengthen the squad in such a way that every position would have two high-quality players fighting for that spot.

Central defence and midfield certainly got that treatment in the first summer window but one position where the manager came out complaining about was the right-back position.

After an impressive pre-season, Diogo Dalot became the de-facto starter at right full-back with the Dutch boss even commenting that the player was being overburdened due to a lack of options.

AWB’s resurgence post WC

Former incumbent Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s lack of attacking impetus meant he garnered a grand total of four minutes before the World Cup break and it seemed fans would see the back of him in January.

But the Portuguese suffered an injury during the Qatar showpiece and in came the former Crystal Palace star and since then, has played more than the Portugal international.

The former Ajax coach has entrusted him with the starting berth against the big teams as he values the defensive acumen he brings to the team.

The England U-21 international has made 23 appearances across all competitions and recorded a solitary assist during that time.

Ten Hag has praised the London-born full-back’s improvement attacking-wise but he remains open to letting him leave in the summer, something The Peoples Person had revealed yesterday.

With the club linked with attacking full-back Jeremie Frimpong and trying to agree a new deal with Dalot, Wan-Bissaka looks to be the fall guy in the summer.

ETH open to departure, West Ham to pounce

The 25-year-old will not be short of offers with former club Palace linked with a move while Football Insider have claimed West Ham United have also joined the chase.

“West Ham are monitoring Man United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of a potential summer bid, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Hammers have had a long-term interest in the 25-year-old right-back, and are ready to table a bid provided they stay clear of relegation this season,” the report mentioned.

The full-back is currently valued at €22million as per Transfermarkt and his sale could be used to increase the transfer budget as Ten Hag looks to mould the squad in his own image.

