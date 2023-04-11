Wolverhampton Wanderers hoping to renew Ruben Neves’ contract amid Manchester United interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing a final contract offer for Ruben Neves with the hope that it will stop him from joining the likes of Manchester United.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Wolves are desperate to keep their prized asset at Molineux.

Neves’ contract expires at the end of next season, leaving Wolves in a precarious situation with the player able to leave for free in twelve months if he doesn’t extend.

The Portuguese man has excelled since arriving in England, particularly during his time in the Premier League.

Neves is reported to be demanding £100,000-a-week to renew at Wolves, with the club hesitant to offer that amount.

On top of this, Wolves’ Premier League status isn’t assured for next season yet, with Julen Lopetegui’s men bang in the middle of a relegation scrap.

Top clubs are now believed to be monitoring the player’s situation, with Wolves knowing that if they are to recoup some funds from Neves’ sale, it will have to be this summer.

Wolves are thought to be looking for around £40 million if they are to part with Neves.

Erik ten Hag is a keen admirer of the midfielder and registered his interest in the player last summer.

Neves would provide the United boss with a fantastic option in the middle of the park, bringing a wealth of Premier League experience and undoubted quality.

The player has consistently been Wolves’ best player over the last few years with his passing range and his ability to play all across the midfield his biggest strengths.

Ten Hag is expected to add at least one midfielder to his ranks this summer as he continues to build toward mounting a serious title charge next season.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.