Champions League qualification is key in Manchester United’s pursuit of Dani Olmo



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has successfully navigated his first season and even managed to end the club’s silverware drought in the process.

The Dutch boss has been helped in this nascent journey by the transfer arrivals, who have significantly strengthened certain areas in the squad.

However, the Red Devils remain short in certain positions with the manager having to play the same player almost in every game.

One such area is the attacking midfield spot which Bruno Fernandes has occupied ever since his move to Manchester.

Shortage of attacking midfielders at United

Despite the presence of former Ten Hag favourite Donny van de Beek, the Portuguese international has hardly missed a game and he has been instrumental in United’s performances this season.

But the Portugal international needs rest or he will soon follow in the footsteps of Marcus Rashford, who succumbed to injury against Everton last weekend, which the United boss blamed on the gruelling schedule.

Ten Hag has recently tried out the likes of Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer in that position but Fernandes remains the most effective option with 10 goals and 12 assists in 47 games.

One player whom the 20-time English league champions are monitoring is Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig. The Spanish international was the talk of Europe when he first joined the Bundesliga side back in January of 2020.

In his first one-and-a-half season, the 24-year-old recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in 61 games across all competitions and it was just a matter of time before he jumped to an even bigger club.

But a spate of injuries meant he struggled to replicate his form last season and those issues have resurfaced this season as well but he has still managed four goals and six assists with a goal contribution every 103 minutes.

As per Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), if the team from Leipzig fail to qualify for the Champions League, United could pounce provided they also finish in the top-four.

Olmo can don many hats

Leipzig are currently fourth and should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, they would need to sell players with the Spaniard high on that list due to his contract situation.

The versatile attacker’s deal expires in 2024 and the report mentions that a renewal looks ‘improbable’ at that Leipzig could sell for around €40m.

The former Dinamo Zagreb star, along with his entourage are considering approaches from Europe with United having “asked the attacking midfielder about his future plans”.

United have been told in no uncertain terms that “Champions League is a must’ for Olmo to join them in the summer.

Ten Hag could certainly use someone of Olmo’s calibre who can not only play as a No 10 but also out on the wing as he regularly does for the Spanish national team and as a forward or second striker.

