Charlie McNeill hoping to catch Erik ten Hag’s eye on loan spell at Newport County

Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill is hoping to catch Erik ten Hag’s eye during his loan spell at Newport County.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, McNeill is getting some first team experience in the lower leagues of the English game.

McNeill joined Newport on a loan deal until the end of the season at the end of the January window.

The 19-year-old has scored just twice in 14 games in League Two but has impressed Newport boss Graham Coughlan.

“Charlie’s had a real positive impact since he’s come into the football club,” said the boss.

McNeill signed for United from rivals Manchester City and made a name for himself in youth football by banging in over 600 goals for the under age groups.

The striker knows those goals now count for nothing as he hopes to earn a first team spot at Old Trafford.

McNeill isn’t alone in dropping down leagues to gain experience and Coughlan is hoping he can learn his trade whilst under his tutelage at Newport.

“It’s a great learning curve for him, the physical side of the game as well, it’s something that he’s getting to grips with. It’s been a really good loan for ourselves, and we hope Charlie and Manchester United see it that way as well,” he said.

McNeill will be hoping for a strong finish to his loan spell. With Newport safe in mid-table but too far away for a playoff push, the team can play their season out with minimal pressure.

No doubt Ten Hag will be keeping a keen eye on McNeill’s progress at Newport with space in his first team for a centre forward or two.

Although too early for McNeil to be thinking about leading the line at Old Trafford, there could be an opportunity for him to join the squad and learn from the talent in United’s first team ranks.