Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford will miss next few games



Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will miss a number of games with injury, but should be back before the end of the season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of United’s Europa League quarter final first leg clash with Sevilla, the boss said:

“It’s a few games, so that’s the statement. We can’t give more details. We have to see how it develops, the injury.

“It’s a setback and he’s disappointed, but he’s not totally broken because he will return quickly. He’s started his rehab and that helps to get back soon.”

On Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho, Ten Hag said “Both not available. Definitely the injury of Garnacho is more severe, but I expect Luke Shaw back on shorter notice.”

Asked if Anthony Martial could start tomorrow’s game, Ten Hag replied “I think he is ready to start, but as I said, the front line did very well against Brentford and we picked the same against Everton.

“The advantage was we could bring Martial back slowly, giving him minutes, but I think already against Everton he was ready to start the game.”

He also praised the midfield trio of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes, hinting that it will be his preferred selection going forward.

“I think the balance in the midfield was good with Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno,” he said. “Casemiro the balance player, the line-up player, Eriksen can support him but also go to the final part of the game, can create chances with key passes.”

He singled out Eriksen for praise, saying “a really important player and I think he had seven or eight assists in the league, which tells the story.”

David de Gea also took part in the presser and was asked about his contract situation.

“Well, I think it’s time to be focused on games because we play many games in a row,” the keeper said. “Now is not the time to lose focus and think about contracts. Playing my best is where my mind is.

The Spaniard also spoke about the criticism he has received, saying: “When we keep a clean sheet, that means the team and I did a good job. The criticism is always there, you cannot pleasure everyone, I always try my best. We’re doing a great job together.”

On his clean sheet record, De Gea said “It feels great. It means I’ve been here for a long time and doing well. Beating his [Schmeichel] record makes me so proud and now is the moment to keep clean sheets. When we do that, we’re close to winning big things.

“We are playing really good football. We’ve already won one cup and we’re all enjoying it, the dressing room is close together and the players are giving their all in training and games.”

Meanwhile another much criticised defender, Harry Maguire, was talked up by Ten Hag, who smiled “We saw on Saturday how good he is. He’s doing really well and he’s always in contention [to start].

“I’m happy with how my team is defending, we defend with 11 and we have a great goalie who gives us so many clean sheets.”

There was also praise for Marcel Sabitzer: “He’s doing fantastic. He’s adjusted well to Manchester United and the Premier League. He is a great person and suits the dressing room well. He’s an intelligent player and we’re happy with his role at this moment,” the manager remarked.