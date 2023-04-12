Gary Neville brutally slams greedy Glazers for their “shoddy” handling of Manchester United sale



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has blasted the Glazer family for their reckless handling of the club’s sale.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person reported that bidders including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani are set to be subjected to a third round of bidding as the sale of United enters its final stretch.

It was subsequently relayed that prospective buyers have until the end of the month to submit their final proposals.

There is a desperate need for the new owners to be in place by the summer transfer window so as to back Erik ten Hag.

However, the fact that the Glazers have set the stage for an extra round of bids in a deliberate attempt to drive up the asking price means that United are firmly in a race against time to be prepared for the transfer window.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan indicates that at the moment, United’s business is severely being hampered by the uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation.

“Sources have disclosed that United’s planning is being hamstrung by uncertainty over who will own the club in the summer – and whether a takeover will go through in time.”

Gary Neville took to social media to express his frustration at the Glazers dragging their feet with regard to the sale while putting United’s transfer plans in jeopardy in the process.

A furious Neville accused the Glazer family of greed and failing to give Ten Hag and the team a genuine chance at competing next season.

He also warned United’s parasitic owners against performing a dramatic U-turn and electing to stay instead of fully relinquishing control.

Neville tweeted, “Taking it to a 3rd round is just classless. The market has obviously not given them the answer they want!”

“It’s like they’ve made a pact to each other that they won’t go for less than £1bn for each family member. (5 of them). If they stay in after all this it will be toxic!”

He added, “They’re making it up as they go along! Shoddy way to run a sale process.”

“They need to get out by end of May to allow the new owner a fighting chance to impact the next transfer window and get moving!”

Hopefully, after the deadline set by the Glazers and Raine Group elapses, the process gathers pace and United fans finally see the back of the Glazers for good.

