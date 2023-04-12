“I’ll be a Bayern player again”: Marcel Sabitzer discusses future at Manchester United



Marcel Sabitzer has opened up about his future at Manchester United and Bayern Munich and what his current situation looks like.

Speaking exclusively to Sport Bild reporter Tobi Altschäffl, Sabitzer, 29, went through various topics including the uniqueness of the Premier League, Erik ten Hag, his plans for the summer, future at United, competition for places at Bayern, and Thomas Tuchel.

The Austria international has featured prominently since signing on deadline day in a move that was escalated by Christian Eriksen’s mid-term ankle injury.

With Casemiro missing seven games through suspension since Sabitzer’s loan deal was completed, however, Erik ten Hag has used the latter’s versatility to his advantage, fielding Sabitzer in all of the central midfield roles since February.

He has played 12 games in all competitions for United so far.

Due to Bayern’s wealth of midfield options, which includes Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretska, Jamal Musiala, Ryan Gravenberch, and soon-to-be Konrad Laimer, Sabitzer’s long-term future at the Allianz Arena is under scrutiny.

His contract in Munich expires in June 2025; with such, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić may view this summer as the ideal time to recoup the €16m they paid RB Leipzig for Sabitzer’s services two years ago.

In the interview, Sabitzer discussed the end of his loan deal in the Premier League and what will happen after the six month contract expires:

“United made it clear that it was a project until the summer, then we’ll see. Until then, I want to give everything here. It’s a loan deal without an option. In the summer, the situation will be evaluated.

“But I can say that I found my place here. Now I know the Premier League and can say there’s nothing better, more intense and tougher. Every game is a fight. It’s the best league in the world. When you play once here you know it’s incomparable.

“Of course my thoughts are on United, especially with the trust I get from Erik ten Hag – it’s very positive. But I’m not the only one who decides.

“I’ll be a Bayern player again from July 1st, that’s my contract. There’s certainly going to be a conversation with Thomas Tuchel. Nothing is decided yet in either direction.”

He was asked about Konrad Laimer, his former ally at Leipzig, who is set to join Bayern this summer as a free agent and whether this move – and subsequent overfill in Tuchel’s midfield department – will encourage him to seek a permanent exit:

“Regarding Konrad Laimer, I’ve been hearing that for 1.5 to 2 years. It has nothing to do with me. I’ve already had competition in Munich: Kimmich, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Tolisso. I never hid from it and it doesn’t influence me in any way.

“There’s competition at every top club. At United, it’s even more extreme than in Munich. Here there’s McTominay, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred and me. If I was afraid of competition, I wouldn’t have joined neither Bayern nor United.”

Sabitzer was then asked whether he had spoken with Bayern’s new head coach, former Chelsea boss Tuchel, and his general opinion of the Champions League winner:

“I haven’t had contact with him yet, but I have a high opinion of him as a coach. He’s extremely meticulous and thinks all day about his game plan and training content. In addition he plays attractive football. He’s a top coach.”

