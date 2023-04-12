Jude Bellingham: Erik ten Hag believes 19 year old midfielder can create history at Manchester United



Manchester United are actively monitoring the situation surrounding Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19 year old was close to joining the Red Devils in 2020.

Sources close to the club claim that everything was in place for a deal, and they ‘rolled out a carpet’ for him.

He was identified as the long-term heir to Paul Pogba.

Unfortunately for United, Bellingham chose to join Dortmund, where he has gone on to become one of the most exciting players in Europe.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag is a keen admirer of the 19 year old.

The United boss was amazed by his performances in the World Cup.

Ten Hag told his confidants that if he could sign any player in the world, it would be Bellingham.

He views him as a special player who could create history at Man United.

Reports last night stated that Liverpool, who were once heavily linked with him, have cooled their interest.

It is to be seen whether United have another go at the English superstar.

Dortmund are expected to demand in excess of £100 million, with other clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City interested.

