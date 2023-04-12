Manchester United learn the price it would take to land Brighton’s Moises Caicedo



Manchester United will need to fork up to £80million to land the services of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo is a name on United’s transfer list as the club look to reinforce their options in the middle of the park. The Peoples Person had reported that alongside Caicedo, the Red Devils are also keen on Alexis Mac Allister.

As per Football Insider, the fact that Caicedo put pen to paper on a new deal at the Amex will not be a hindrance to the player leaving in the summer.

Brighton expect a bevvy of interest in Caicedo and are preparing to let him leave.

“Man United could land summer target Moises Caicedo for £80million despite him signing a new Brighton contract, sources have told Football Insider.”

“Sources with knowledge of the 21-year-old’s situation have revealed the new deal will have no bearing on a potential transfer – opening the door to yet another transfer saga involving the midfielder.”

“The Ecuador international is set to field offers from a number of top English clubs in the off-season, including Man United.”

Arsenal came close to signing Caicedo in January and saw a bid of £70m rejected by the Seagulls.

Pete O’Rourke indicated in his report that interest from Arsenal is still alive. Chelsea and Liverpool are also intent on swooping in for the 21-year-old.

“Top clubs have not been put off by the midfielder’s new terms sheet at Brighton – which runs until June 2027.”

Caicedo’s new terms have the player earning around £60,000-a-week.

United’s interest in Caicedo is hardly a surprise. Casemiro is the team’s only reputable defensive midfielder and whenever he is unavailable, the drop-off in quality is incredibly massive.

Caicedo would represent a solid addition to the team and at only 21, he still has plenty of room to grow and develop.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.