Manchester United’s Scott McTominay ruled out of Europa clash against Sevilla with an injury



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will not be available for selection to Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils clash against Sevilla on Thursday.

United host Sevilla at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Scotland international was not spotted in training on Wednesday, leading to speculation that he could be the latest star to fall to injury.

The Manchester Evening News relays, “Scott McTominay has been ruled out of Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla through injury.”

“McTominay did not train with the rest of the United squad on Wednesday afternoon, but club sources say his injury is not too serious.”

McTominay joins Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Luke Shaw as the other senior squad members who will play no part against Sevilla due to physical setbacks.

Earlier today, the club confirmed that Rashford is set to miss a number of games after suffering an injury during the weekend’s 2-0 win against Everton.

McTominay opened the score for United against the Toffees.

Rashford was taken off in the game’s dying stages as he looked to have picked up an injury.

Luckhurst details that United are remaining vague about the nature of the Englishman’s injury and when exactly he is expected to make his return.

McTominay’s absence will be offset by the return of Casemiro. The Brazilian will finally grace the pitch for United again after serving his four-game domestic ban.

He was red-carded when United played out a goalless stalemate against Southampton just before the international break. Casemiro missed an FA Cup tie against Fulham and Premier League clashes against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

That he is back is a massive boost for Ten Hag and the team.

