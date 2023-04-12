Marcus Rashford to “miss a few games” through injury



Marcus Rashford will “Miss a few games” with injury, according to his club, Manchester United.

The club released the news this morning ahead of Erik ten Hag’s press conference, which will take place this afternoon.

Rashford limped off the pitch as United were beating Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It appeared to be a groin injury.

The statement on manutd.com read:

“Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.

“The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions.

“But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.”

The fact that the injury is described as a “muscle” injury, as opposed to a tendon injury, should indicate a shorter recovery time where groin injuries are concerned, with three weeks being a realistic target.

It is a cruel blow for United as they continue to battle on three fronts, having already won the EFL Cup.

Rashford has been in electric form this season, scoring 28 goals and providing 10 assists in 47 games.

The silver lining is that Anthony Martial has recovered from his own injury and provides an extra option in attack.

Another left wing specialist, Alejandro Garnacho, is also injured and will be out for several weeks.