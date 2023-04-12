Ryan Gravenberch: Manchester United keeping tabs on Bayern Munich midfielder



Manchester United are monitoring the situation surrounding Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

According to 90 min, United, along with Liverpool and Arsenal, have asked to be kept in the loop regarding the player’s developments.

The 20 year old is said to be unclear about his future at Bayern under Thomas Tuchel.

He was benched in last night’s UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Since joining the Bundesliga club, he has played only 323 minutes, struggling to find a consistent spot in the first team.

United are said to be in the market for a midfielder next summer.

With Frenkie de Jong’s pursuit looking more futile, Erik ten Hag could look at Gravenberch as a viable alternative.

Ten Hag worked with him at Ajax and will know how to get the best out of him.

Gravenberch has all the qualities to succeed in United’s midfield.

The Dutchman possesses unique qualities, being agile and quick with his feet while having a large frame and stature.

Ten Hag’s side lacks a ball-playing number eight who is physical enough to meet the demands of the Premier League.

Gravenberch ticks all the boxes and would be a sensational signing!

