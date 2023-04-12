Samir Nasri concedes Arsenal crumbled against Man United in the 2009 UCL semi-final



Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri has conceded that Arsenal completely messed things up when the Gunners clashed against Manchester United in the semi-finals of the 2009 Champions League.

Arsenal dispatched AC Milan and Villarreal in the round of 16 and quarter-final stages respectively before coming up against the Red Devils in the semi-finals.

United won the first leg by a single goal at Old Trafford.

During the return fixture at the Emirates, Alex Ferguson’s men completely blew away their old rivals.

Quick-fire goals from Park Ji-sung and Cristiano Ronaldo put United 2-0 up. Ronaldo added a third before Robin van Persie grabbed a consolation goal for the North London club.

It ended 4-1 on aggregate.

Nasri, who was part of the Arsenal team that was beaten by United, said in an interview with ZackNaniProd via The Daily Mail “It was the first time I’d seen the Emirates with such a crazy atmosphere, you had flags everywhere and all!”

“When you go into a match with shivers down your spine, you can feel you’re going to have a great game.”

“And we s–t ourselves. We s–t ourselves, and we came up against a great Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Nasri would stay at Arsenal for three years before making the move to Manchester City.

With United’s noisy neighbours, Nasri won two Premier League titles.

The Red Devils would go on to lose the Champions League final in 2009 to Barcelona. Samuel Eto’o opened the score in the tenth minute before Lionel Messi added a second just 20 minutes from the end to earn Barcelona a historic treble at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

