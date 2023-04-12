Scott McTominay not present in Manchester United training ahead of Europa League quarter final



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was not present in the team’s training ahead of their Europa League quarterfinal clash against Sevilla.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, the 26 year old was absent for the latest session.

McTominay wasn’t training with #mufc squad during open session. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 12, 2023

Ten Hag has recently used McTominay in a more advanced role, due to his attacking prowess.

The Scottish midfielder started out as a striker in the United youth academy, before moving deeper in midfield.

McTominay’s clean ball striking helps him score a handful of goals.

During Casemiro’s absence, the 26 year old played at the head of a midfield pivot consisting of Bruno Fernandes and Marcel Sabitzer.

It gave him the freedom to make darting runs in behind the opposition defence, something at which he excels.

With Casemiro’s suspension over, it is to be seen how Ten Hag shapes his midfield.

McTominay’s absence could prove to be a significant blow for United.

The 26 year old brings steel and energy to the centre of the park, which could be useful against a technical opponent like Sevilla.

Fans will be hoping that his absence is not related to a serious injury.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.