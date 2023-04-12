The two deadlines prospective Man United buyers have been given for third bidding round



Parties interested in buying Manchester United have been given until the end of the month to table their best and final proposals for the takeover of the club.

The Peoples Person reported on Tuesday that bidders are set to be taken through a third round of bidding as the Glazers attempt to drive up the price towards their £6bn mark.

Both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar-based Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani have made it through to the next round and are expected to be involved in the next phase of the process.

According to The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, there are two key deadline dates that bidders have been given.

Keegan says, “Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been told that there are now two deadlines.”

“The first, which is in the middle of next week, is related to due diligence. The second – April 28 – is for final bids to drop.”

Keegan’s report is backed by Ben Jacobs who explains, “Prior to this [second deadline] there is a due diligence deadline. This entails suitors requesting any further information or asking questions allowing them to make their final offer.”

“This helps get a potential deal from a suitor as close to signing as possible should the Glazers decide to sell.”

Jacobs points out that a lot of due diligence by suitors is being carried out because Manchester United is a publicly listed company.

Despite the fact that a lot of the pertinent information is already in the public domain, the enormity of the figures involved and the magnitude of the deal demands that a thorough process that is excessively time-consuming is conducted.

Jacobs also adds, “Understand that if everything goes according to plan in April, an exclusive period after final offers may not now be necessary. A short one is possible, as we saw with the Chelsea sale, but I understand it may not be essential if everything goes smoothly.”

Amidst fears that the Glazers could be plotting to stay put, United fans will be buoyed by the fact that as per Keegan, there is a growing belief that the American family want to sell the club in its entirety.

The Glazers want to relinquish full control and a full sale is still the most likely outcome.

The next few weeks will certainly be decisive.

