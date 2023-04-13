Antony puts in impressively entertaining shift as Manchester United falter against Sevilla



Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

United’s sole goalscorer was Marcel Sabitzer, who grabbed a brace in the first half to give his side a commanding lead heading into the break.

However, United produced a lethargic and dispiriting second-half showing that gave José Luis Mendilibar’s men an avenue back into the tie.

A number of costly mistakes saw the Liga team score twice in the space of eight minutes to recover from the deficit.

A semi-final spot is on the line with all to play for in Spain next week.

United will grace the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium with a weaker side than the one that was put out today by Erik ten Hag.

The team’s starting centre-back duo, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both suffered injuries and had to be taken off. Martinez’s one in particular looked to be serious and there are genuine fears that he could be sidelined for months.

One of United’s best players at Old Trafford tonight was Antony.

The Brazilian registered 50 touches of the ball.

He won an incredible nine challenges on the ground. Antony also completed five dribbles when he was on the pitch. In the second half, he was substituted – Ten Hag said after the match the referee had told him he was close to a red card – and Facundo Pellistri was brought on.

Antony attempted five shots. He came close on one occasion with a superb curling effort that hit the post.

The 23-year-old won two tackles and successfully pinged one long ball.

Antony’s game by numbers vs. Sevilla: 50 touches

9 ground duels won

5 dribbles completed

5 shots

2 tackles won

1/1 long ball completed

1 interception

1 clearance

1 shot off the woodwork Entertaining battle with Acuna. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Dcr0dNDnh3 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 13, 2023

Antony made one interception and as many clearances. With injuries piling up, the likes of Antony will now be depended on and looked upon to step up and push United through to the finishing line.

