Brighton set to consider ‘Big-money’ bids for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Manchester United on high alert

Manchester United await the arrival of Europa League specialists Sevilla for their highly anticipated quarter final first leg at Old Trafford later tonight.

The Red Devils have been purring under new manager Erik ten Hag in what has been a scintillating debut campaign so far.

The 20-time-English-Champions come into their fixture against the Spaniards on the back of convincing home wins against Brentford and Everton in the league, and will look to carry that momentum into their upcoming clash in Europe.

Following their eventual takeover, to one of two possible candidates, United will be on the hunt for major reinforcements in the summer.

Several names have been linked with the club in recent times, including that of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old playmaker has been in fine fettle for the Seagulls, racking up ten goals and two assists across 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Argentine international also played a pivotal role in helping his national side to a third World Cup trophy, featuring prominently despite being part of a star-studded roster of talent.

Mac Allister even found a starting berth in the 2-0 final victory against France, where he picked up the assist for Angel Di Maria’s second goal, to cap off an impressive performance.

Following his exploits in Qatar, the midfielder has regularly found himself being linked to Europe’s elite.

Now, according to a new report by Football Insider, Mac Allister’s time at the Amex could be drawing to a close, with the Seagulls set to consider ‘big-money’ bids for their no. 10 this summer.

The former Boca Juniors man has a contract which runs until 2025, and it is unlikely that he will extend his deal at the moment.

United are among a number of top clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, who have been keeping a close eye on Mac Allister’s situation and they are known to be admirers of his style of play.

The nimble footed midfielder remains one of Brighton’s highest earners, drawing a reported wage of £50,000-a-week at the Amex, which would hardly prove to be a stumbling block for interested suitors, and the Argentine is likely to have his wages doubled, even tripled, if the right move materialises.

Brighton will have to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later, and with no agreement in sight, it seems increasingly likely that the Argentine will be departing the South Coast in the summer, or the Seagulls risk drastically lowering his market price.

United are set to target a midfielder to partner up with Casemiro, to render a better overall tactical balance, and Mac Allister could certainly do a job for the Red Devils in that role.

A versatile, mercurial talent, the World Cup winner could prove to be a shrewd acquisition if United can settle on a fair price with Brighton for his services.