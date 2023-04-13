Bruno Fernandes dazzles for Manchester United in disappointing draw against Sevilla



Manchester United threw away a two-goal lead against Sevilla in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

United produced a blistering opening 45 minutes and went into the break two goals up courtesy of a brace from Marcel Sabitzer.

However, a lethargic and poor second half saw Sevilla score two goals in space of eight minutes to set up a thriller in Spain next week.

United had 55% possession of the ball to Sevilla’s 45%.

The Red Devils registered 12 shots, with five being on target. Sevilla on the other hand attempted 13 shots with only three being on target including their two late goals.

Erik ten Hag’s men made 431 passes with a success rate of 79%. Los Nervionenses made 343 passes with a pass accuracy of 76%.

Alongside injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, another negative of the game was the fact that Bruno Fernandes will be suspended for the return game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in seven days’ time.

Fernandes needed to avoid a booking but was unjustly deemed to have handled it by the referee and so went into the book.

Fernandes had 59 touches of the ball to his name. He also won an impressive five ground duels.

The Portuguese star completed three long balls and completed as many dribbles during the time he was on the pitch.

The United man won two tackles and made one key pass. Fernandes capped off a stellar showing with an incredible assist for United’s opener.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Sevilla: 59 touches

5 ground duels won

3 long balls completed

3 dribbles completed

2 tackles won

1 yellow card

1 key pass

1 assist Brings up 50 assists for Manchester United. 💫 pic.twitter.com/ul9ZSxxr5d — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 13, 2023

In Fernandes’s absence, Erik ten Hag will have to find a way to fill the 28-year-old’s boots.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.