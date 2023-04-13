Casemiro’s agent Oscar Ribot reveals the incredible way the Brazilian used his time during suspension



Casemiro’s agent, Óscar Ribot has revealed that his Brazilian client spent his time during suspension watching all the games and calculating the points Manchester United need to achieve their goals this season.

Casemiro received a four-game ban following his red card after a foul on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz.

The United midfielder missed an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Fulham and Premier League games vs. Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

However, as the Red Devils prepare to face Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday night, Casemiro will be back in action for the first time in close to a month.

As per Ribot who spoke to The Guardian, Casemiro has not spent his time on the sidelines simply wallowing in his misfortunes or enjoying his forced break from competitive action.

He has been preparing for his return in the background and now fans will get to see the superstar again.

Ribot told the outlet, “Taking football away from Case is like taking food from his table, it’s like he can’t live, can’t breathe.”

“He wakes up thinking about football and goes to bed thinking about football. He watches hundreds of games: any team, any league.”

“I’ve seen him watch Chinese games because there is always some detail. He says he won’t be a coach, but he will. He’s already one in a footballer’s body.”

Ribot further added, “This month, he’s watched everything, calculating the points needed and the days left.”

Casemiro’s reinstatement back into the team is a big boost for Erik ten Hag who has made no secret of the importance and significance of the 31-year-old to his plans.

Against Sevilla, Casemiro is also likely to be reunited with his usual partner in crime – Christian Eriksen. Eriksen featured for the Red Devils on Saturday in the 2-0 victory against Everton.

