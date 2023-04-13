Confirmed Man United XI vs Sevilla: Anthony Martial leads the line



Anthony Martial will lead the line against Sevilla tonight in the Europa League quarter final, first leg.

As reported yesterday, Marcus Rashford is injured and will miss the game.

Martial starts his first game after a long injury layoff, flanked by Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Bruno Fernandes will probably start deep again, alongside Casemiro, with Marcel Sabitzer in the number 10 role.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is recalled ahead of Diogo Dalot and joins Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Luke Shaw is injured.

David de Gea is in goal.

United have two goalkeepers, Jack Butland and Radek Vitek on the bench.

They are joined by Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Facundo Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.

Scott McTominay is also injured.

Ten Hag will hope to be able to introduce Eriksen at some point as he continues his comeback from injury.

United’s Alex Telles is on the bench for Sevilla.

Kick off is at 8pm.