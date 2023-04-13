Erik ten Hag gives update regarding Lisandro Martinez’s injury v Sevilla



Erik ten Hag gave an update regarding Lisandro Martinez’s injury.

The Argentine was carried off on a stretcher in Manchester United’s Europa League clash versus Sevilla.

United gave up their two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in the end.

Sevilla got lucky, with the home side gifting two own goals in the second half.

United’s evening went from bad to worse when their prime defender Martinez was brought off injured.

Fans were in meltdown all over social media, praying for his recovery.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag specified that, according to him it did not seem like an achilles injury.

🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING! Ten Hag on Lisandro Martinez injury: "I cannot tell what it is but it is not achilles. No that is not the area." #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 13, 2023

“I cannot tell what it is but it is not achilles. No, that is not the area.”

United lost control of the game after Ten Hag’s triple substitution.

He brought off Antony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, much to the bemusement of many.

🚨🇳🇱 Ten Hag says he had to take off Fernandes and Antony as he had been warned by the referee as they were on yellow cards. #mufc @samuelluckhurst — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 13, 2023

Ten Hag said that he had to take Antony and Bruno off due to their yellow cards.

He has challenged other members of the United squad to step up.

“We are competing in three competitions, then you need a squad. If Rapha and Licha are not available on Sunday, others have to do it.”

