Gary Neville launches scathing attack on the Glazers after Old Trafford’s Euro 2028 snub



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has accused the Glazers of a “dereliction of duty” amidst Old Trafford being snubbed as a venue for Euro 2028.

United’s home ground was omitted as a host venue for the UK and Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid.

While Old Trafford was left out, Manchester City’s Etihad made the final cut.

The Daily Mail conveys that insiders are of the belief that the Etihad is a more modern stadium while Old Trafford despite having the biggest capacity, requires a massive upgrade.

The Peoples Person reported on the decision this week and covered the excuses made by the club to justify the failure.

Any possible infrastructural changes to the Red Devil’s iconic home are currently on hold as the club navigates an imminent takeover.

Neville told The Daily Mail, “The Glazer family have, for years, been warned about a lack of investment in Old Trafford. They have overseen a decline for 20 years in which it has gone from being one of the best stadiums in the world to one that can’t even get into the top 10 in the UK and Ireland.”

“This is an all-time low. That it is not in the best 10 to host a tournament is a joke. There has been no investment. It is a rusty stadium. This is a dereliction of duty. It is shameful.”

The former defender laid down the law and stated that there is simply no room for the Glazers to remain as custodians of Manchester United.

He called for the takeover process to be fast-tracked so as to have new owners in place before the summer transfer window. The Peoples Person detailed Neville’s thoughts on the Glazers staging a third round of bidding.

“There are still suggestions that they will not sell and will take a partial investment instead. They have to get out as quickly as possible to allow new owners to come in and put United back to where it should be — on and off the pitch.”

English venues that have been selected include Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park and St James’ Park.

It is thought that whoever replaces the Glazers at the helm will undertake to either massively revamp Old Trafford or build a completely new stadium.

