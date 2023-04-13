Ivan Rakitic says he expects respect from Manchester United ahead of Europa clash



Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic has reiterated that he expects Manchester United to accord his side respect when the two sides meet later tonight at Old Trafford for the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

United will be looking to get a strong advantage on home turf before the return fixture in Spain seven days later.

Rakitic spoke to Diario AS and remarked, “It will be a very tough game but also very beautiful, to be able to grow a lot.

“We are going to fight to the maximum to get a great result for the return leg, in front of our people, at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

“But I know that we are going to have the respect of United, because of the great history that Sevilla has in this competition.

“Do not make mistakes, the most important thing. Every mistake in this type of encounter is punished, you cannot afford to be foolish.”

The Croatian added, “We are already in the quarter-finals and the best of the best are there. There is very little to go until the end. We have to play the best game possible and trust ourselves as much as possible.”

Sevilla boss Jose Luis Mendilibar echoed Rakitic’s sentiments and said that United are undoubtedly a great opponent but his players should by no means be underestimated.

Mendilibar pointed out the fact that Sevilla have won the Europa League a record six times, including once in 2020 when they beat the Red Devils in the semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.

Mendilibar insisted that Marcus Rahsford’s absence does not change his tactical approach to the game.

On Rashford’s unavailability from action, Mendilibar stated, “No it’s not changed anything. For the players that will play in our defence, if Rashford plays or another opponent plays it might be different for those defenders, but it won’t be any different for us.”

“We knew about the injury at the weekend but at no point have we adjusted the tactics or how we play because whether he plays or not they [Manchester United] have fantastic players.”

“He has been playing as a lone forward but they have other forwards in that position. Whoever plays, we know that whoever comes in for Rashford will be just as good.”

Ten Hag and United’s players have made no secret of their desire to win the Europa League and against Sevilla, they will have the opportunity to get one step closer while also exacting sweet revenge for 2020’s elimination at the hands of Los Nervionenses.

