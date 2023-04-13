Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane injury could derail Manchester United season



The gruelling schedule has taken its toll yet again on Manchester United as two more players have joined the treatment room on Wednesday.

It was looking all hunky-dory for the Red Devils as they were cruising to a 2-0 victory over Sevilla in their Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Old Trafford but for a couple of huge blows.

Injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez changed the complexion of the game as the hosts ended up conceding two late own goals to hand control of the tie to their Spanish opponents.

Both WC-winning CBs suffer injury

First to go was Varane. He was seen struggling towards the end of the first-half and he did not emerge from the tunnel again as club captain Harry Maguire replaced him.

The French World Cup winner has already missed eight games due to injury and that could increase depending on the latest prognosis.

This will be his eight separate injury-enforced absence in two seasons since joining the club from Real Madrid. Ten Hag will know he has an injury-prone defender at the club.

Manchester United's injury list keeps growing by the day!! Top-scorer, World Cup winning CB duo and No 1 LB all out.

Marcus Rashford — out for a few games

Scott McTominay

Alejandro Garnacho — Long-term

Luke Shaw — hamstring

Raphael Varane

Lisandro Martinez – Suspected… — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) April 13, 2023

The biggest blow came courtesy his World Cup-winning centre-back partner Martinez. The Argentine had to be stretchered off in the dying minutes of the game.

Judging by his reaction and from replays, it could be an Achilles injury and that could mean the season is done for the former Ajax star.

An injury of this magnitude could rule a player for longer. Details will emerge soon but for now, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed. And this can have massive ramifications going forward.

United’s injuries mount

The Reds are already without top-scorer Marcus Rashford and left-back Luke Shaw and with the preferred defensive partnership also out, United could be forced to employ a makeshift defence in the business end of the season.

Tyrell Malacia was culpable for Sevilla’s first while Maguire scored an unfortunate own goal to hand parity to Sevilla.

Victor Lindelof has also looked off colour this campaign and this could spell disaster for the 20-time English league champions.

It looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-favourites Maguire and Lindelof will be taking charge for a couple of games at least.

Apart from the quarterfinal second leg, United still have the FA Cup semifinal and Premier League top four battle to contend with and things are not looking good for manager Erik ten Hag at the moment.

This could potentially alter United’s transfer plans as they had a striker on top of the agenda and now a centre-back recruitment could also be required depending on the severity of Martinez’s injury

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.