Manchester United Supporters Trust demands club sale process is accelerated



Manchester United’s owners have been told to hurry up the sale process of the club by MUST, one of the club’s leading fan groups.

The majority shareholders, the Glazer family, have employed brokers the Raine Group to sell the club or find investment so that they can continue.

There have been two rounds of bidding so far and Raine this week announced a third round, with a deadline of April 28th.

This is already a delay of a month from the original first quarter deadline set by the family.

Even if a buyer is selected quickly after that deadline, it leaves little time for the sale to have completed before the summer transfer window opens.

The process of identifying transfer targets starts months before that window and United are hamstrung in this regard because they have no idea what the budget will be, because they do not know who the owners will be.

This has led MUST to issue a statement, saying:

“MUST urges acceleration of United ‘takeover’ process. When it was announced in November that the Glazers were undertaking a ‘strategic review’ and inviting offers to buy the Club, MUST welcomed the news and went on to urge the majority owners to move ahead with the process with speed, so that any period of uncertainty was as short as possible.

“Nearly five months on, we read speculation that offers from prospective buyers remain below the Glazers valuation, and that a third round of offers will now be invited.

“With Erik Ten Hag having made such great progress in his first season, and with the vital summer transfer window a matter of weeks away, the news of these delays and further prolonged uncertainty are of great concern.

“Erik needs to know what resources he has to spend so he can make the signings the Club needs, and the whole management resources of the Club need to be focussed on supporting him in that. That cannot be the case with the future ownership so unclear.

“We are also unable to move forward on major investment projects – not least the stadium redevelopment as we remain in limbo. We are in dire need of new investment, which undoubtedly requires new ownership.

“MUST, along with United fans all around the world, are calling for this process to be concluded without further delay.”

MUST are right in what they are saying, but it seems unlikely that the Glazers will pay any attention to their demands.

After all, they have in any meaningful way ignored the toothless group for the last 18 years.