Manchester United to battle it out with Real Madrid and Manchester City for Leroy Sane



On paper, Manchester United’s wing options look extremely talented with the squad depth is also not an issue. But manager Erik ten Hag has found out otherwise this season.

Jadon Sancho made a really bright start and it was expected to be the year when he finally shone in the Premier League. Instead, it has been a real roller-coaster ride for him.

He was sidelined due to personal issues and even after taking a lengthy break, the England international looks short on confidence and afraid to take on his man.

United’s wingers have struggled this term

United paid a record fee to bring Antony to Old Trafford from Ajax and so far, the Brazilian has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent but he still does not look like the finished product.

Both Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri have been linked with an exit from the club in the summer and it could be the perfect opportunity to bring in a truly world-class wide man.

Defensa Central have reported that Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane could be the one to come back to Manchester following his brawl with Sadio Mane after his team’s crushing defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League.

Sane has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell since returning to the Bundesliga but he has not hit the same heights he used to reach during his days as a City player.

The 27-year-old has 13 goals and eight assists this season, still not close to the numbers he had recorded back in 2017/18 and 2018/19 season.

The report states that the Bavarian giants are unlikely to part ways with Mane so soon after signing him while Sane could be the one to be offloaded.

His contract lasts till 2025 and as of now, there have been no approaches from the club hierarchy regarding a possible contract extension.

The report mentions that the Germany international will not be short on offers with the likes of Real Madrid, United and former club City open to landing him.

Leroy Sane on his way back to Manchester?

“Real Madrid would be one of the best positioned to offer him a place in their squad. The right winger from Munich could count on the offer of several Premier League clubs, especially the two teams from Manchester.

“Both United and City could be interested in adding Leroy Sané to their ranks, since he is a player who still has a lot of capabilities to perform in one of the best teams in Europe and his age does not limit his possibilities either,” the report revealed.

Sane still remains a phenomenal talent and he is versatile enough to play all across the frontline. He is Premier League-proven and could really prove to be an astute purchase should the player be ready to move.

He is valued at €70million and United should ideally try and bring in a striker of repute first and foremost before splurging on another winger.

