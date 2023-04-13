Manchester United to battle with Liverpool and Arsenal for Ryan Gravenberch



Manchester United’s search for an elite striker next summer is a well-known fact but it can be argued that getting a midfielder is equally as important.

The Red Devils have suffered during Casemiro’s three separate suspension spells as the team lacks a like-for-like replacement for the Brazilian.

The same happened during Christian Eriksen‘s long-term injury with none of the midfielders at manager Erik ten Hag‘s disposal coming close to matching the Dane’s qualities.

Midfielder hunt at OT

United have been linked with the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham but it seems unlikely that either of them would be coming to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

One option that has gained traction in recent weeks is that of Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that the young Dutch star is frustrated at the lack of opportunities he has got since moving to the Bundesliga.

From being a sure-shot starter at Ajax to starting only four times in all competitions this season, it has been a difficult year for the €18.5 million midfielder.

Ten Hag was the manager who gave him his first break and a move back to play with him would make sense and his skill-set is perfectly suited to United’s needs.

However, the move will not be as straightforward due to the interest from other rival parties for the former Ajax star’s services.

Gravenberch could be perfect ETH addition

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool are also interested in the 20-year-old. The Merseyside club have recently exited the chase for Bellingham but still require a quality midfielder. Arsenal are also hot on the heels.

“His delicate situation has in any case not escaped Arsenal. The Gunners are following the case carefully, but have still not taken action. And according to our information, Londoners are not the only ones on the spot.

“We can tell you that Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested,” the report mentioned.

The report also stated that the player will seek a move away if he does not receive guarantees regarding minutes as he does not want to waste another season sitting on the bench at his age.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.