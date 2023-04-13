Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez registers stunning assist in Preston North End win



Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez was in action as Preston North End won 2-1 against Reading in the Championship.

Preston’s goals were scored by Thomas Cannon and Brad Potts, who found the back of the net in the dying embers of the clash, to effectively deny Reading any share of the spoils.

The defeat saw former United star Paul Ince lose his job as Reading boss after a number of poor results.

However, it was Fernandez who again stole the show for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Fernandez was superb both defensively and offensively and showed just how rapidly he is maturing while out on loan with Preston.

The Spaniard had 71 touches of the ball in what was an all-action performance from him.

Fernandez had a decent pass accuracy of 80% to his name and was a key creative outlet with his three key passes which sought to break down Reading’s defence.

The United youngster also created one big chance.

He blocked one shot and missed one big chance. The 20-year-old embarked on five dribbles and was successful on four occasions.

Out of the 13 ground duels he got involved in, Fernandez came out on top in seven challenges.

Aerially, he won two of his three duels – a remarkable indictment of his dominance in the air.

Fernandez made three crucial tackles and one key clearance.

Alvaro Fernandez vs Reading pic.twitter.com/ROkJxcznPL — MU Comps 🔰 (@CompsMU) April 11, 2023

Recently, the player spoke about his ambitions for the future and especially his wish to play for the United first team. If he carries on this way, this goal will come sooner than anyone would have anticipated.

