Marcel Sabitzer targeting long-term stay at Manchester United



Marcel Sabitzer is extremely eager to remain at Old Trafford following the expiration of his six-month loan deal.

Sabitzer, 29, moved to Manchester United on a short-term basis on transfer deadline day ten weeks ago following Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury diagnosis.

The Austrian midfielder spoke to German outlet Sport Bild about his future, highlighting that the decision ultimately lies with both the clubs.

He also mentioned his admiration for new head coach Thomas Tuchel, with whom he is yet to converse.

Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann in the Bayern Munich dugout last month, with the latter having envisaged no role for Sabitzer in his midfield down the line.

Fabrizio Romano reported two weeks ago that Sabitzer’s “Bayern chapter was already closed with Nagelsmann.”

Sabitzer expressed his gratitude for United’s staff in welcoming him and helping him to move to a new country, telling Tobi Altschäffl:

“Everything was organised for me at United from day one. I even had a bodyguard who looked after me for the first few days.

“The nutritionists also offered me a home cook. When it comes to support, United is a different number than Bayern Munich.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, the versatile midfielder has only grown more keen to prolong his stay at United working under Erik ten Hag.

He has seen a wealth of game time due to Casemiro missing seven Premier League games through suspension since the loan deal was completed.

Romano’s update reads as follows:

“Sabitzer wants to stay. Manchester Utd very happy with his impact — take (sic) with Bayern will only take place before the end of the season also depending on Tuchel.

“No changes on the plans: the player has clear intention to stay at United since March.”

Sabitzer signed for Bayern 18 months ago from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig in a €16million deal. His contract expires in June 2025.

United’s recruitment department are supposedly underway in their summer transfer planning. It is unclear, however, if the strategy and drafted shortlist will run parallel to those of the new owners.

