Marcel Sabitzer unhappy with ‘stupid goals’ conceded against Sevilla



Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was fuming over his team’s inability to close out the quarterfinal tie versus Sevilla.

The Red Devils gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at the end.

Sabitzer scored both times when it looked like United would run away with the match.

The visitors showed resilience and stayed in the game.

Sevilla struck twice, late in the second half to equalise.

In his post-match interview, Sabitzer stated”

“Very frustrated. You cannot concede like this. It’s not focusing until the end. 2-0 up at home and you have to get it done.”

“It’s difficult to find the words. We should have finished them off.”

“In a competition like this you have to be focused until the end, if not you can give the game away. Two stupid goals, that’s not what we wanted.”

"We had to finish the game off." Marcel Sabitzer tries to make sense of how Man Utd let slip of a 2-0 lead against Sevilla

United’s evening got worse when Lisandro Martinez went off injured.

We pray for a speedy recovery.

With a gruelling fixture schedule coming up, other players will need to step up big time.

Ten Hag and his men will now have to win away at Sevilla to qualify for the next round.

