Marcus Rashford could be fit for Sevilla second leg, says Erik ten Hag



Erik ten Hag says there is a chance Marcus Rashford will be fit to face Sevilla in Spain next week, according to reporter Jamie Jackson.

On a night in which United were crushed by new injuries, the news is exactly what Manchester United fans needed.

Raphael Varane sustained an injury in the first half in tonight’s first leg encounter and was replaced by Harry Maguire at half time.

In the second half, Lisandro Martinez had to be carried off and looked to be in tears at what looked like a bad ankle injury.

Bruno Fernandes will definitely miss the second leg of the tie after picking up a second yellow card and it is unclear as yet as to whether Luke Shaw will be fit to play.

A commanding 2-0 lead and superb performance all fell apart with the injuries and two late Sevilla goals, both coming from deflections off United players.

This has left United with a mountain to climb in a week’s time and Rashford’s availability could be absolutely vital to their chances of staying in Europe.

It had been thought that the England man would be out for several weeks having picked up what appeared to be a groin injury against Everton at the weekend.

Rashford has been one of United’s top performers this season and has scored more than a third of United’s goals.

With Alejandro Garnacho already ruled out for some time, a speedy return for Rashford would be a godsend.