Match report: Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla

With 28 seconds on the clock United thought they’d took the lead as Sancho found the back of the net after Sabitzer had won back possession. However, the flag went up.

Sevilla had a chance from a corner but the shot from outside the area was blocked by their own man.

It was a feisty game with cards being distributed before the ten minute mark, both teams really wanted this.

Ten minutes in and Antony had a shot with his famed left foot but it was well saved by the keeper, who pushed it behind for a corner.

The Reds made the breakthrough in the 14th minute, it was a good team goal with Martial and Casemiro linking up well, then Fernandes played the ball into the feet of Sabitzer, who controlled it and then found the top corner.

There was a bit of defending for United to do as Sevilla got another corner but it didn’t even get past the first man.

At the other end, a brilliantly timed run by Sabitzer and a lovely pass from Martial presented an opportunity for United and the Austrian doubled his goal tally and United’s lead!

There were some beautiful passes being played by United, Casemiro curled a long ball to the feet of Sancho but unfortunately his shot was blocked by Sevilla.

Casemiro was down injured for a while after Lamela stood on him in a challenge. He was shown a yellow and VAR looked to see if it should have been red, but they didn’t overturn the ref’s decision.

Moments later and there was more drama as Fernandes, inches away from the ball on his way to the ground, was booked for handball, ruling him out of the return leg.

Sevilla were rattling the cages of the Reds now, who had let them have more of the ball in the last ten minutes of the half.

With two minutes of injury time to play, Sevilla almost got one back. De Gea with a brilliant save punched it away but straight up in the air, there were three United players on the line waiting for it to drop and two or three Sevilla players and luckily it was Varane who headed it off the line.

In the second half, Antony had an early chance but his shot was off target. The visitors were much more organised in the second half.

Martial was having a good game and there was a great chance for him as he made a run and continued to dance round defenders but he couldn’t quite dig it out from under his feet to get the shot off.

Sevilla had grown into the game though and they were threatening the United goal, edging closer, a cross was luckily cut out by Wan-Bissaka.

The Reds countered and a run for Antony allowed him to get a shot away with his left foot which was curling but it rattled the woodwork.

Weghorst came on and pressed well, putting the goalkeeper under pressure, it didn’t pay off but it got the crowd going.

Sevilla were falling down like cornflakes in a light breeze but United were dominating and hoping for another goal.

Pellistri’s first involvement almost led to a goal as he charged after a ball, managing to keep it in play, Sabitzer back-heeled to Weghorst, six yards out, unable to turn he passed back to Malacia who took too long and his shot was blocked. It would have been better if Weghorst had squared to Elanga.

Out of nowhere, Sevilla got one back, it was an own goal by Malacia.

Martinez was down injured with no one around him, it didn’t look good and Ten Hag had used his subs, the Reds would have to play with ten men.

In injury time, De Gea made a huge save to deny Sevilla from getting back on level terms but it led to a series of corners, could ten man United hold on?

The answer was no and it was another shambolic own goal by Maguire, 2-2. How did United go from dominating, almost running away with it with chance after chance to a diabolical fifteen minutes filled with poor defending and no energy?

It might have been 2-2 on paper but with Fernandes ruled out of the second leg, Varane and Martinez picking up injuries, Rashford and Garnacho already sidelined… it is going to be an uphill battle to stay in Europe.

Team: De Gea, Varane (Maguire 45), Malacia, Martinez, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes (Eriksen 63), Casemiro, Antony (Pellistri 81), Sancho (Elanga 63), Martial (Weghorst 62), Sabitzer