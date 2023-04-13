Player ratings: Man United 2 – 2 Sevilla – two horrible performances

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Sevilla in the Europa League quarter final first leg this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 5 – Appalling distribution again, a couple of Hollywood saves made it look a better performance than it was.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7.5 – Was one of United’s better players on the night. Defensively solid and positive going forward.

Raphael Varane 8 – Majestic until sustaining the injury. Made a brilliant goal-line clearance and sprayed some sublime long balls out of defence.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Had played well. Injury looks bad, a disaster for United.

Tyrell Malacia 3 – A very weak performance from the Dutchman. The error leading to his own deflection for the first Sevilla goal was not his first of the match by any means. On this showing, United’s best left back option tonight was sitting on Sevilla’s bench.

Casemiro 7 – Solid. Great to have him back, it wasn’t one of his barnstorming performances, but he did OK.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Some superb passing from Bruno, who is starting to relish the deeper role. Another glorious assist.

Antony 6 – Some lovely work in the first half but reverted to some old bad habits in the second, including getting embroiled in a grudge with Acuna. This led to Ten hag subbing him for his own protection, which ultimately left United with 10 men when Martinez was injured.

Marcel Sabitzer 8.5 – Fantastic brace from the Austrian and all-round good performance. Worked his socks off and made such intelligent runs.

Jadon Sancho 3.5 – If his early goal had stood, we could have been talking about a different Sancho altogether, but he let it get to him and his subsequent performance was devoid of confidence.

Anthony Martial 8 – Fantastic in the first half, electric mazy runs, great hold up play and superb distribution, including the assist. Fans everywhere have their fingers crossed he stays fit for the rest of the season.

Substitutes:

Harry Maguire 5 – Looked reasonable until the own goal.

Anthony Elanga 4.5 – Just not good enough at this level.

Christian Eriksen 5 – Struggled to get into the game and was unusually wasteful in possession.

Wout Weghorst 7 – Pressed brilliantly and teed up Malacia for what could have clinched the game, although Elanga was maybe the better option.

Facundo Pellistri 5 – Looked out of his depth and gave away a needless free kick near the area that could have been punished.

