Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United in race for Victor Osimhen



Manchester United manager Erik ten hag knows how the addition of a top-class striker can change the fortunes of his team.

The Red Devils have performed admirably under their new coach but have lacked the cutting-edge up front with only Marcus Rashford hitting double figures in the Premier League this season.

United No 9 Anthony Martial has been unable to help out for the majority of this campaign due to injury while loan signing Wout Weghorst is not a natural goalscorer.

United to choose between Osimhen and Kane

That is why the Reds have been fervently linked with a move for either of Tottenham record goal-getter Harry Kane or Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

Both deals are expected to cost record-breaking sums while both clubs are known for their stubbornness in the transfer market. So it will be anything but an easy deal.

❗️X News #Osimhen: Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of him! He’s monitoring the 24 y/o striker for a long time. He’s impressed about his performances this season. Understand that Tuchel can really imagine to have Osimhen in his squad next year. Next talks will follow. @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/59S5aSGzPi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 13, 2023

In Osimhen’s case, what has complicated matters even more is the arrival of Bayern Munich into the scene. The Bavarian giants need a new No 9 and they think the Nigerian is the answer.

Recently, The Peoples Person had reported about the Napoli taliman’s wish to join the Bundesliga side should they bid for him.

And now Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has tweeted that new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Osimhen and he is ready to sanction a summer move for him.

Tuchel wants Osimhen

“Osimhen: Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of him! He’s monitoring the 24 y/o striker for a long time. He’s impressed about his performances this season.

“Understand that Tuchel can really imagine to have Osimhen in his squad next year. Next talks will follow,” the journalist tweeted.

It is natural for elite clubs to be chasing the Nigeria international’s signature. He has 25 goals and five assist in 29 appearances across all competitions for the runaway Serie A leaders.

Ten Hag will be hoping United can emerge triumphant in this chase as none of the backup options are as explosive as Osimhen.

