Barcelona to rival Manchester United for Marcus Thuram this summer

Manchester United threw away a two-goal lead against Sevilla during their Europa league quarter final first leg, handing the Spaniards a lifeline after they were completely blown away in the first-half.

Anthony Martial was in fine fettle for the Red Devils, stepping up to become United’s talisman in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

But the injury-prone striker was replaced in the 62nd minute, with Erik ten Hag unwilling to risk playing him for the entire ninety minutes.

The Frenchman has had a horrific spell on the sidelines this season owing to multiple hip, back, Achilles and hamstring issues

Wout Weghorst has led the line in his absence.

The Dutchman’s work ethic has been exemplary since his loan move from Burnley in January, but Weghorst has struggled in front of goal for the Red Devils, finding the net just twice in eighteen games.

United are certain to target a centre-forward in the summer and a number of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford as they look for the perfect No 9 to fit into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

One name that refuses to go away is Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Speaking in an interview on the club’s official website, Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus confirmed that the Frenchman is set to be released on June 30, following the expiry of his current deal at Borussia-Park.

He said, “We have been in open contact with both Thuram and Bensebaini and know their current status.

“It’s a pity that they will not renew their contracts because they have given us a lot over the last four years.”

The German club had been pushing for a renewal but could not settle on an agreement with Thuram.

The French international has been amongst the goals once more, racking up 13 strikes in his 26 Bundesliga appearances, and a number of sides are tracking him in earnest, hoping to sign him on a free transfer come May.

According to Mundo Deportivo however, Thuram is keen on playing for Barcelona, a club his father, World Cup winning defender Lilian, also represented with distinction.

The Blaugrana are in considerable financial duress, and Marcus Thuram on a free may be a deal too good to turn down.

United are unlikely to retain the services of Weghorst past this summer, and Thuram could be an ideal replacement.

The Frenchman is a physical specimen, who should ideally thrive in a more physically demanding league, like the Premier League.

If they can play their cards right, United could land themselves a superb option in attack for less than what it takes to buy a bag of crisps.

Seems like a deal and a half considering the current market.

