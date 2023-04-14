Fulham eyeing replacement for Manchester United-target Joao Palhinha



Manchester United have suffered the most when they have had to play games without influential midfield general Casemiro who has so far been suspended on three separate occasions.

It is only natural for manager Erik ten Hag to learn an important lesson regarding the lack of alternatives currently in his squad and therefore bring one natural defensive-minded midfielder ahead of next season.

United have been linked with a plethora of midfielders but not all have the skill-set required to sit in the No 6 role and dictate play.

Palhinha, the perfect Casemiro alternative

One player who is perfectly suited to excelling in that single pivot role is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. He has been instrumental behind the Cottagers excellent displays in the Premier League.

Palhinha has appeared in 31 games across all competitions and notched four goals while shielding the defence with mastery and displaying excellent passing ability.

His displays have alerted the league’s elite clubs to his services and United have been mentioned as one of the suitors for the Portugal international.

The London club are aware that with United sniffing around, it will become very difficult for keep a hold of the former Sporting Lisbon star.

That is why Marco Silva has instructed his side to bring in an able replacement in the form of Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe.

Fulham open to Palhinha departure

“Fulham are eyeing a move for Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe – as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Joao Palhinha.

“United are monitoring the Portugal international’s situation, with Fulham expected to demand at least £60m for his services,” The Sun reported.

Despite arriving only last summer for £20million, Fulham are aware that it will be difficult to keep a hold of the 27-year-old.

The report also mentioned that Fulham anticipate United to be making their move for Palhinha in the coming weeks.

