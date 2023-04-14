Manchester United confirm Lisandro Martinez will miss rest of season, Raphael Varane could too



Manchester United have confirmed in a statement that Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a broken metatarsal.

Raphael Varane‘s season is also in jeopardy, according to reports. The club statement says he will be absent “for a few weeks”.

The statement read: “Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

“However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.

“Lisandro’s defensive partner Raphael Varane was also substituted with an injury at half-time in the same game and is expected to be out for a few weeks.”

Both players had to be taken off as United threw away a two-goal lead to draw against Sevilla on Thursday.

Varane was substituted at half-time while Martinez was carried off the pitch by two Sevilla players late into the game before being stretchered to the dressing room.

Martinez was pictured leaving Old Trafford in crutches.

The Peoples Person reported today that the Argentine is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks while recovering from a fifth metatarsal injury setback, something that is now confirmed by the club statement.

While Martinez’s season has definitely come to an abrupt end, there is a small chance that Varane could still play a part this term.

According to The Athletic, “there are concerns [Varane]’s campaign could also be over but the club are hopeful that does not also prove the case.”

“Since joining Ajax last summer, Martinez has been a standout performer for the club, developing an effective partnership with Varane at the heart of the United defence.”

This news is a huge blow to Erik ten Hag who is now only left with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the only two other fit senior central defenders.

With United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and still needing to play a second-leg game against Sevilla in Spain next week, Maguire and Lindelof will be depended upon to step up.

Maguire is however suspended for the FA Cup clash against Brighton.