Manchester United need at least €65-70m to sign in-demand Rasmus Højlund



A lack of firepower up front once again reared its ugly head at Old Trafford as Manchester United ended up drawing 2-2 against Sevilla in their Europa League quarterfinal clash.

The hosts were in complete control of the tie but injuries in the offensive third meant manager Erik ten Hag had to bring on options from the bench who are not good enough to don the club’s jersey and the team ended up conceding twice.

It was yet another reminder that the Red Devils must bring in an elite striker with the injured Marcus Rashford the only player who has hit double figures in the league this season.

United’s profligacy in front of goal

Anthony Martial remains a potent but injury-prone option while last night’s substitutes Wout Weghorst and winger Anthony Elanga are not good enough to impact games on a consistent basis.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with the likes of Tottenham record goalscorer Harry Kane and Serie A top goalscorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

But considering the record prices involved and how difficult it is to negotiate with Spurs and Napoli, it is all but natural that United are keeping back-up options ready.

The latest sensation to be linked with United is Atalanta starlet Rasmus Højlund. And according to Corriere della Sera’s Bergamo edition, the Dane could be available for €65-70million.

The Serie A side are still hopeful that the 20-year-old will stay and guide them through to Europe where he can “showcase” himself further.

But Atalanta are aware of a “super offer” coming in the summer which might see them forced to part ways with the former Sturm Graz striker.

The Denmark international has eight goals and three assists in 27 games across all competitions in his debut season at the Serie A club.

Højlund is a man in-demand

His suitors are from all over the continent with Juventus and Inter Milan options in Italy while Bayern Munich are also looking for a striker.

Add to that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid potentially in the market for a striker and Paris Saint-Germain and it is easy to understand how difficult United will find to secure his services.

The only saving grace for United is the fact that the player in question is an outspoken fan of the club, which United should ideally look to take advantage of.

The report added that his suitors have been impressed with his “wickedness and speed, his power in the breakaway and his flair for goal”.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.