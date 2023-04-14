One to watch: Manchester United linked with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana



Manchester United are reportedly considering adding André Onana’s name to the summer transfer shortlist.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper has been in fine form since ousting stalwart Samir Handanović’s place between the sticks at San Siro.

Onana, 27, made his name playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax after having been educated in Barcelona’s famous academy, La Masía.

He picked up three Eredivisie titles alongside Ten Hag, but their relationship was marred last season after Onana signed a pre-contract with Inter.

Onana had been sanctioned with a nine-month ban from football due to taking Furosemide, a banned substance. He struggled for form and recognition in Ajax’s starting XI following his return, with fans eventually booing the Cameroon international during his final match for the club (a 2-1 win versus Sparta Rotterdam).

Onana has been one of the best shot stoppers in European football this season, holding a 79.2% save percentage.

He is also eager to initiate build up play from the back, attempting over 34 passes per 90 minutes, and stops over twice as many crosses per match compared to David de Gea (6.6% versus 2.7%).

With such, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport has suggested that Chelsea and United are circling Onana’s name as they begin to strategise for the summer transfer window.

As Onana signed as a free agent for Inter only ten months ago, his price tag would be considerable. But should the appropriate offer arrive, Inter’s hierarchy may be forced to acquiesce into selling the Cameroonian, as they did with Romelu Lukaku. Transfermarkt have valued him at approximately €20million.

The goalkeeper currently earns a weekly wage of €75,000 on a contract that expires in June 2027.

The report, relayed by FcInter1908, reads: “Chelsea and United are thinking about [tabling an adequate offer]. And seriously.”

A new goalkeeper will be one of Ten Hag and the recruitment department’s priorities for the summer.

With a hefty amount of the transfer budget – whoever it may be administered by – expected to be spent on a world-class striker, there is not likely to be enough spare change to buy a top goalkeeper such as Onana.

The strained relationship between Ten Hag and Onana, moreover, may not lead the United manager into pushing heavily for the deal. The footballing hierarchy at Old Trafford has revolved its transfer strategy around the new manager since his arrival, signing five players who are either fellow Dutchmen or who have progressed through Ajax (Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martínez, Antony, Wout Weghorst).

But should they deem him as a must-have, Inter may be willing to listen, especially given the expected reignited pursuit of Victor Lindelöf come the summer.

Regardless of these links to Onana, what will be a struggle, however, is the unknown future of United’s boardroom: Will they agree with United’s pre-transfer window planning, whoever that may involve?

