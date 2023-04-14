Only Lionel Messi can match Bruno Fernandes’ incredible output for Man United



Bruno Fernandes hit an incredible milestone yesterday in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League yesterday.

The result was far from ideal for Erik ten Hag’s side, who must now earn a positive result in the historically difficult Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán if they are to keep their hopes in the competition alive.

Things were going so well up until half time, with a Marcel Sabitzer brace putting United in a commanding position, with most onlookers predicting a cricket score for the Red Devils.

The first of the Austrian’s goals came from a slide rule pass from Bruno Fernandes to set up Sabitzer’s cool left-footed finish.

And for the Portugal star, that assist was his 52nd since joining Manchester United.

That makes Bruno Fernandes one of only two Premier League players to have recorded over 50 assists since he moved to England, with the other being Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

Only two Premier League players have provided 50+ assists across all competitions since Bruno Fernandes joined Man Utd: ◎ Kevin De Bruyne

◉ Bruno Fernandes O Magnifico. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/F6hrvmns8y — Squawka (@Squawka) April 13, 2023

But as the United star has also scored 60 goals in that time, he is keeping even more esteemed company in the statistic department.

Only Fernandes and Lionel Messi has recorded over 50 goals and over 50 assists in the same time period, out of all players to play in Europe’s ‘Big 5’ leagues.

Only two players have scored 50+ goals and provided 50+ assists across all competitions in Europes's top five leagues since Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United: ◎ Lionel Messi

◉ Bruno Fernandes Not bad company to be keeping.😀 pic.twitter.com/i5GUEY89ZQ — Squawka (@Squawka) April 13, 2023

That only goes to show the incredible output the oftentimes United captain has demonstrated since joining the ranks at Old Trafford.

He has been instrumental since signing and his importance to the side shows no signs of diminishing under Ten Hag.

All the more impressive is that Bruno has been used in a number of roles this season – out wide, and more recently deep in midfield. His ability to add to multiple phases of Manchester United’s game while retaining his trademark productivity has been a huge boost to the team.

Bruno Fernandes will be sorely missed in Sevilla for the second leg, but his consistency will still be vital as his team compete on multiple fronts.