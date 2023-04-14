Paul Scholes bewildered by David de Gea comments over Manchester United future



Paul Scholes was left bewildered by David de Gea’s non-committal answer when asked about his Manchester United future.

After the Red Devils’ disaapointing capitulation against Sevilla in the Europa League yesterday, the goalkeeper was asked if he intended to remain at Old Trafford in the long term.

“I want to enjoy, I want to win trophies this season,” De Gea replied. “That is the most important thing for everyone.

“Let’s see what happens. The most important thing is to be focused on the next games.”

Given the Spaniard’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, De Gea’s future has been a hot topic in recent months, and Scholes believes that United may find it difficult to replace him should he leave.

“That is a very vague answer, I am not too sure what to take from that,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

“He has been a fantastic goalkeeper for a long time. There were rumours a few years ago about going to Real Madrid, and it didn’t quite happen.

“I think the only weakness is with his feet, he is not a great footballer and I think the manager wants that. But on the other hand how do you replace a goalkeeper of this quality.

“To me clean sheets are the most important thing, but modern day football, they want a goalkeeper that plays football.”

Erik ten Hag may well prefer a better distributor, with last night’s match providing a solid argument for the need for more well-rounded goalkeeper.

Around 35 minutes into the game, with Man United in total control up to that point, De Gea gave the ball straight back to Sevilla five times in a row with failed launches from deep. Such instances are far from uncommon, and on this occasion it allowed Sevilla to grow back into the game, setting themselves up for a second-half comeback.

Scholes’ own admission that the player is ‘not a great footballer’ gives a clear view into why Ten Hag would look to recruit a goalkeeper with more surety in possession.

But the money needed to bring in such a player without taking a step backwards in terms of shot stopping ability, could prove to be too much for the club, given the other areas in need of strengthening in the coming summer.