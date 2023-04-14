Paul Scholes makes bold Jude Bellingham and Manchester United transfer prediction



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has predicted that his former club is still in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Earlier this week, The Peoples Person relayed that Liverpool had significantly cooled their interest in Bellingham, in a major transfer boost to United.

It was also detailed that Erik ten Hag is an avid admirer of Bellingham and if a summer swoop is feasible, the United boss would welcome the Englishman with open arms.

Nevertheless, United are still largely considered outsiders in the race to sign Bellingham with Manchester City and Real Madrid considered the favourites to land the highly-coveted 19-year-old.

According to Scholes, who was speaking on BT via The Sun, Bellingham would be best served by making the switch to Old Trafford.

Bellingham, as per Scholes, would also significantly improve United and raise the team’s performance levels.

“I think they [Man Utd] are contenders [to sign him]. If you went back a couple of years you’d have said no chance. Even back to the start of this season.”

“But now I think they have to be. He would look at this team and think this is up and coming for the next few years. I do think he’ll sign for Real Madrid – I don’t know why. I’ve just got that feeling.”

“But I do hope he comes here [Old Trafford]. He could make United a proper team.”

The Sun reports that Dortmund are planning to offer Bellingham a new contract that would contain a mega £131m release clause.

The player will also see his wages significantly increased at the Signal Iduna Park.

Bellingham staying at Dortmund for one more season has also not been definitively ruled out.

