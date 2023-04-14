Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes name the players responsible for Man United’s dropped points against Sevilla



Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Peter Schmeichel have put the blame on Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire, respectively, for the Red Devil’s disappointing draw against Sevilla.

United looked to be cruising after a first-half brace from Marcel Sabitzer put the team in firm control of the tie.

However, a poor second-half display saw Sevilla steadily grow into the game before scoring two late goals to equalize and set the stage for a showdown in Spain next week.

Both of the goals United conceded were easily avoidable. The first was a result of a momentary lapse in concentration by Malacia, who failed to be aware of Jesus Navas’s presence behind him.

Navas kicked the ball which ricocheted between Malacia and De Gea before going into the back of the net.

The second was a Maguire own goal. A headed effort from a Sevilla star seemed to be destined to go out of play but it hit Maguire on the head to fly beyond David de Gea‘s reach.

Malacia started the game in place of Luke Shaw, who was out due to injury.

Maguire was brought on at half-time after Raphael Varane also fell to injury. The exact nature of Varane’s setback is not known although Erik ten Hag said after the game that the Frenchman has been experiencing a persistent issue.

Scholes said after the draw, “It was a really strange second half.”

Scholes added on Malacia’s defensive mishap, “It’s an easy ball, just swing your foot at it. You can’t allow that to bounce.”

Schmeichel on the other hand took a swipe at Maguire who he accused of failing to rise up to the occasion and for radiating panic in the backline.

“He is the club captain so when you wear the armband, you expect some leadership as well and he didn’t give that today. Varane does that all the time.”

“Harry [Maguire] has come back very strong and played well for England as well. He carries something in the public eye that makes players around him nervous. He couldn’t do anything about the own goal which he will be credited with tonight.”

The former United shot-stopper reserved his highest praise for Marcel Sabitzer, who alongside David de Gea and Casemiro, played “very well.”

