Protest group the 1958 announce latest Glazers Out protests

Manchester United supporters group The 1958 have announced their next planned protest against The Glazer family’s ownership.

The latest protest comes against the backdrop of the news that the current United owners have announced a third round of bidding in what is becoming a drawn out saga.

The 1958 shared the details of the protest on their Twitter feed earlier this week.

WE ANNOUNCE OUR NEXT PROTEST. It will be the 30th April, home to Villa. We held back for a reason. Now you know why. We called this way back in November. Plans and details to follow. You are either with the fans or with Glazer. For you, for us, for each other. The 1958🇾🇪 https://t.co/8WaDaN8Gqj pic.twitter.com/BySf8xCLB5 — The 1958 (@The__1958) April 11, 2023

The march against the ownership will take place before United’s next home game – April 30th versus Aston Villa.

The sale of the club is taking longer than fans expected, with The Glazer family holding out for their reported £6 billion asking price.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s consortium are expected to make their respective third bids for the club in the coming days.

The Qatari backed bid remains the front runner to win the bid but fans are skeptical as to whether the Glazers are truly ready to relinquish control.

If the sale was to fall through, there would be a munity against the current owners with fans desperate for an end to their turbulent two decades in charge.

United have fallen behind both on and off the pitch in the last ten years, with the owners continuously refusing to invest in the facilities at the club or the surrounding areas.

On the pitch United have found themselves being overtaken by their noisy neighbours, Manchester City, who have won four of the last five Premier League titles.

Fans will hope the latest protest will serve the Glazers another reminder that their time in Manchester is up and to ensure the sale of the club goes through as soon as possible, to allow Erik ten Hag time to plot his summer transfer strategy.