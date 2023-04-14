Randal Kolo Muani has Europe’s best circling as Eintracht Frankfurt plot replacement



Manchester United’s ongoing pursuit of a centre forward may have hit a snag as competition for Randal Kolo Muani has intensified among Europe’s top clubs.

The France star has enjoyed an incredible season at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 19 goals and laying on 14 assists so far.

And Sport1 report that Bayern Munich is now the preferred destination for Kolo Muani, with the Bavarian giants now seriously looking to add a striker in the summer.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus only added to the speculation over that particular move, recently telling Sport Bild, “His style of play suits Thomas Tuchel perfectly, the change would make more sense now than with the coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“He “is well suited for a quick transition but can also act as a target player with his back to the goal, is good in the header.”

That very much appears to describe Erik ten Hag’s ideal centre forward also, with the Dutchman having been forced into creative (and rarely reliable) solutions this term.

Wout Weghorst was drafted in to cover for the perennially injured Anthony Martial and ended up starting 20 matches in a row, during which his limitations were painfully exposed.

Martial started his first match since January 14th last night and was fantastic for an hour being his withdrawal, as Ten Hag looked to manage the Frenchman’s fitness.

At the quoted €100m price tag, Muani would perhaps represent something of a gamble given that he was a free agent just ten months ago.

But he is a gamble that many of the European elite appear to be seriously considering, with Paris Saint-Germain heavily linked as well.

“He offers our team different perspectives,” Kylian Mbappe said of his international teammate recently. “He is able to play placed attacks and quick attacks. He’s a technically complete striker with a lot of energy.”

And with Chelsea also keen on the player, Sport1 reports that, while Frankfurt’s Markus Krosche does not “necessarily want to sell him,” the Sporting Director has already begun to search for a replacement for their talisman.