Sevilla should not have been allowed to carry Lisandro Martinez off the pitch

Manchester United’s late collapse against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final last night has left them with it all to do if they are to progress to the last four of the competition.

As reported by the BBC, United were cruising at half time, with Marcel Sabitzer’s double giving them a two goal lead going into the break.

However, United failed to get going in the second half with a drop in energy levels and multiple substitutions allowing Sevilla back in.

United still held the two goal lead going into the last 10 minutes and despite a slow half, the worst case scenario was to ensure they would still take that buffer to Spain next week.

Inexplicably, United conceded twice in the final ten minutes, with some comical defending granting Sevilla parity in the tie.

Second’s after the Spaniard’s pulled one back Lisandro Martinez went down with what looked like an Achilles injury and was allowed to be carried off the pitch by two Sevilla players.

It may have looked like an act of sportsmanship by the Sevilla pair, who are also international teammates of Martinez, but the away side smelt blood and wanted the game restarted as quickly as possible.

United had made all their changes and had to finish the game with ten men, eventually conceding an equalizer deep into stoppage time.

Former Red, Peter Schmeichel criticized United players, particularly captain Harry Maguire for allowing Seville to manage the Martinez situation and the subsequent final minutes of the game.

“The club captain was on the pitch and should have managed that situation. Sevilla had momentum and they carried him off because they wanted to keep going.

“United were under pressure so they needed to play the professional game. Instead, it meant United did not have time to regroup, have a conversation with each other and calm it down,” said Schmeichel

Spanish football expert Guillem Ballague agreed with Schmeichel and says United still have a way to go to be considered amongst Europe’s best.

“Manchester United should have managed the game better. That’s the difference between a good team that can be brilliant and a very, very good side that United are not yet,” he said.

United will need to produce something special in Seville next week if they are to qualify, as they travel to Spain without a raft of first team players.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for some swift recoveries to his ever growing injury list with make or break games fast approaching in both league and cup over the coming weeks.